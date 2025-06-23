'Make Iran Great Again' says Trump as he debates regime change

Recommended -

For the first time, U.S. President Donald Trump publicly addressed the possibility of regime change in Iran during remarks on Sunday night. “It’s not politically correct to say ‘regime change,’ but if the current regime in Iran can’t make it great again—why shouldn’t there be change? MIGA,” he said, referencing his modified campaign slogan: Make Iran Great Again.

The slogan, a twist on his well-known MAGA ("Make America Great Again"), marks a significant rhetorical shift. Until now, Trump had avoided openly discussing regime change in Tehran, even amid escalating tensions.

Senior figures in his administration, however, have not been as restrained. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a recent interview with Fox News, “If Iran insists on becoming a nuclear power, it threatens the regime’s survival. That path leads to its end.”

Rubio stressed that the recent American strikes on Iran were aimed at dismantling its nuclear program: “Iran’s nuclear capabilities have undoubtedly suffered.

They’re allowed to have nuclear energy, but not uranium enrichment on their own soil. If what they’re pursuing is a secret program that looks like bomb-making—they’ll face consequences not only from us, but from many others globally.”

Behind Trump during his remarks stood Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Meanwhile, The Atlantic reported that a group of senior Iranian officials has begun preparing a plan to govern Iran without Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—whether due to his death or removal from power. While the plan does not aim to overhaul the regime’s structure, it suggests a leadership shift is being considered. Former President Hassan Rouhani, though not directly involved in the discussions, is reportedly a candidate for a key role in this prospective transitional committee.

According to the report, Gulf states are being discreetly engaged to support a leadership transition in Tehran. “Everyone knows Khamenei’s days are numbered, and his grip on power has weakened,” said one source familiar with the plan.

Following the recent bombings, some in Tehran believe the chances of sidelining the current leadership have increased. Still, uncertainty remains high, with fears that the situation could spiral in unexpected and destabilizing ways.