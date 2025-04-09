Marco Rubio meets Moroccan foreign minister to advance peace & security

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita on Wednesday, affirming the alliance between the country and touting the advancement of security and peace.

Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that the two discussed building on the Abraham Accords, which were brokered in 2020 by US President Donald Trump during his first presidency, and expanding trade.

Rubio "reiterated President Trump’s clear position that Hamas must release all hostages immediately, and he commended Morocco’s leadership in contributing to a better tomorrow for Israelis, Palestinians, and all the region’s people."

In addition, Rubio stressed US recognition for Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, seen as a condition for Rabat to join the Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and several Muslim and Arab countries.