Missile on Ben Gurion fired at Hamas' request; Hodeidah port out of service

Yemen's port of Hodeidah is out of service after an Israeli operation against the Houthis on Monday night, according to reports. Senior Houthi official Mohammed al-Boukhaiti revealed to Arabic press on Tuesday that the ballistic missile launch at Ben Gurion Airport earlier this week was coordinated with Hamas.

"With the intensification of restrictions on Gaza, Hamas asked us to intensify our firing," he said. When asked about possible coordination with Iran, al-Boukhaiti mentioned "exchanges of intelligence" were conducted between members of the pro-Iranian axis. "We do not regret the attack on Ben Gurion port, it was a warning shot that will be followed by other strikes," he threatened.

According to the independent Yemeni news site Defense Line, this fifth Israeli strike against the port of Hodeida has resulted in its being put out of service. Sources indicate that container docks and freight areas were bombed. During the night, Hazam al-Assad, another important figure in the Ansar Allah movement, commonly known as the Houthis, promised retaliation. "The Zionist-American attack on the port of Hodeidah and the Bajel cement factory is a heinous crime that will not go unpunished," he said. The blood of civilians will be the fuel for a painful and surprising Yemeni response."

Media outlets affiliated with the Houthis reported two deaths and 42 injuries in the bombing of the cement factory. Shortly after, US strikes targeted the Ras Issa oil terminal. The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, which has ties to the pro-Iranian axis, claims that the Houthis plan to intensify their attacks on Israeli airports to paralyze air traffic, saying that sensitive sites in Haifa are in their "target bank." The Houthi oil company announced it has activated an "emergency plan in all its stations" following the bombing of energy infrastructure.