Missiles launched from Lebanon toward central Israel overnight | LIVE BLOG
Sirens were activated overnight across central Israel, Ashdod, and the northern region following launches from Lebanon • The IDF says it struck 10 launchers that fired toward northern Israel
Iran Ceasefire Day 3: Sirens sounded overnight in northern Israel following launches from Lebanon, with additional alerts activated in central Israel and Ashdod. The Home Front Command said it is considering changes to public guidelines, with a decision expected by morning. The IDF said it struck 10 launchers that fired toward northern Israel.
Separately, reports indicate Israel and Lebanon are expected to meet next week, with US mediation, for discussions on a potential ceasefire. READ MORE FROM THRUSDAY
Over 18,000 bombs dropped and 4,000 targets hit: IDF reveals scale of Iran strikes conducted during 'Operation Roaring Lion' READ MORE
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
Following the launches: Damage was found in one of the houses in Misgav Am; no injuries
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
Sirens activated in central and southern Israel due to launch from Lebanon, one rocket intercepted, no injuries reported
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🚨 Red alert sirens activated in central Israel
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🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel