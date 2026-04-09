Missiles launched from Lebanon toward central Israel overnight | LIVE BLOG

Iran Ceasefire Day 3: Sirens sounded overnight in northern Israel following launches from Lebanon, with additional alerts activated in central Israel and Ashdod. The Home Front Command said it is considering changes to public guidelines, with a decision expected by morning. The IDF said it struck 10 launchers that fired toward northern Israel.

Separately, reports indicate Israel and Lebanon are expected to meet next week, with US mediation, for discussions on a potential ceasefire. READ MORE FROM THRUSDAY