Moderate Arab coalition presents roadmap for Palestinian state

A coalition of moderate Arab countries has put forward a comprehensive roadmap aimed at achieving the establishment of a Palestinian state within three years.

The proposal, endorsed by about 60 senior officials from participating nations during a conference in Saudi Arabia, calls on the United States to lead the effort in outlining a clear path towards Palestinian statehood.

Central to the plan is the restoration of Palestinian Authority control over the Gaza Strip, accompanied by significant reforms within Palestinian government structures. The roadmap also includes key provisions such as the withdrawal of Israeli Defense Forces from Gaza, cessation of Israeli military activities in Palestinian territories, and the establishment of essential infrastructure like airports, with control of border crossings transferred to Palestinian Authority forces.

While the proposal has garnered support from several European countries, objections have arisen from Washington, which continues to advocate for direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

This initiative follows previous reports indicating collaborative efforts between the Biden administration and various Middle Eastern nations to craft a detailed plan for long-term peace in the region. The participating countries, including Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Palestinian representatives, are said to be working on an orderly timetable for the creation of a Palestinian state.

The moderate Arab states have consistently communicated to both the United States and Israel that their involvement in the reconstruction of Gaza and potential administration of the Gazan population hinges on a firm commitment from Jerusalem towards the establishment of a Palestinian state.