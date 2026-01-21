Netanyahu accepts Trump's Board of Peace invite | LIVE BLOG

Iranian nuclear program: IAEA warns of a worrying impasse

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, warned that the standoff with Iran over nuclear inspections could "not last forever." Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he indicated that the IAEA had been able to inspect 13 declared nuclear facilities in Iran that had not been bombed, but that no access had been possible to the three key sites struck in June by the United States and Israel: Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. According to the IAEA, Tehran must first submit a special report explaining what has become of these sites and the nuclear materials, including approximately 440.9 kg of uranium enriched to 60%, a level close to the weapons-grade threshold. This quantity, after further enrichment, would be enough to produce up to ten nuclear bombs. In the absence of this report, Rafael Grossi warns that he may soon be unable to guarantee that these stocks have not been diverted or concealed, calling on Iran to cooperate without delay.