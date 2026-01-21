Netanyahu accepts Trump's Board of Peace invite | LIVE BLOG
Israeli PM Netanyahu announces he will join a Board of Peace after accepting an invitation from US President Trump
Israeli drone strike kills one near Zaharani, IDF targets Hezbollah operative
Lebanese media report that one person was killed when an Israeli drone struck a vehicle near Zaharani. The Israel Defense Forces said the strike, carried out in the Sidon area of southern Lebanon, targeted a Hezbollah terrorist in response to the group’s repeated violations of ceasefire agreements.
Netanyahu accepts Trump's invitation to join the Gaza Board of Peace
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he has accepted the invitation from US President Donald Trump to join the Peace Council, alongside other world leaders," the Israeli prime minister's office said.
Trump defends Syrian President, says a “choirboy” couldn’t handle the job
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday voiced support for Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa amid his offensive against former U.S.-backed Kurdish forces, arguing that the challenges of leading Syria require toughness. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump described al-Sharaa as “a strong man” who is “working very, very hard” under difficult conditions. “His journey is pretty rough,” Trump said, adding, “We’re not going to put a choirboy in his place and expect the job to get done.”
Iranian nuclear program: IAEA warns of a worrying impasse
The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, warned that the standoff with Iran over nuclear inspections could "not last forever." Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he indicated that the IAEA had been able to inspect 13 declared nuclear facilities in Iran that had not been bombed, but that no access had been possible to the three key sites struck in June by the United States and Israel: Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. According to the IAEA, Tehran must first submit a special report explaining what has become of these sites and the nuclear materials, including approximately 440.9 kg of uranium enriched to 60%, a level close to the weapons-grade threshold. This quantity, after further enrichment, would be enough to produce up to ten nuclear bombs. In the absence of this report, Rafael Grossi warns that he may soon be unable to guarantee that these stocks have not been diverted or concealed, calling on Iran to cooperate without delay.
Trump forced to change planes after Air Force One incident en route to Davos
U.S. President Donald Trump was forced to turn back shortly after takeoff en route to the World Economic Forum in Davos after a minor electrical issue was detected aboard Air Force One. The aircraft returned to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, where Trump and his delegation switched planes. The president later resumed his journey to Switzerland, departing again about two and a half hours later. The White House said the schedule for the Davos forum would proceed as planned despite the brief delay.
