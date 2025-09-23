Netanyahu, Al-Sharaa likely to meet in Washington, sources tell i24NEWS

Recommended -

Israeli and Syrian officials are edging closer to what could be a historic breakthrough, as negotiations over a security agreement gain momentum. A senior Israeli official told i24NEWS on Monday that there is a “high likelihood” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Washington next week.

The potential meeting could take place on Monday under the patronage of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been eager to showcase American mediation in the Middle East as part of his second-term foreign policy agenda.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1970535669215961545 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In July, i24NEWS Senior Middle East Correspondent Ariel Oseran first reported that Netanyahu and Al-Sharaa were preparing for a Washington meeting, citing a Syrian source close to the president. According to that source, the two leaders were expected to use the occasion to finalize a security agreement — one that could reshape regional dynamics after years of hostility and mistrust.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1942602841975144645 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The agreement under discussion has not been formally detailed, but officials familiar with the talks suggest it includes border security arrangements, counterterrorism coordination, and mechanisms aimed at preventing escalation along the Golan Heights frontier. If signed, it would mark the first formal accord between Israel and Syria in decades.

For Netanyahu, the meeting would represent both a diplomatic gamble and an opportunity. The Israeli Prime Minister has long insisted that any engagement with Syria must address threats from Iranian proxies and ensure Israel’s security along its northern border.

Al-Sharaa, for his part, is seeking international legitimacy and economic relief for his war-battered country, making U.S. sponsorship of the deal critical.

While optimism is rising, both Israeli and Syrian officials caution that sensitive details remain unresolved, and the volatile regional environment could derail the effort at the last minute. Still, the senior Israeli official stressed to i24NEWS that “the chances of the meeting happening are very high.”