Netanyahu requests U.S. facilitation of negotiations with new Syrian Govt.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked U.S. envoy Tom Barrack to help organize direct negotiations between Israel and Syria’s newly established government, marking the first such talks since 2011.

According to Israeli officials, these discussions would take place with Washington acting as a mediator, signaling a potential thaw in decades of hostilities between the two neighbors.

Israel’s initial reaction to the rise of Ahmad al-Sharaa, the new Syrian president and former Islamist militant backed by Turkey, was one of caution.

The Israeli military responded to security concerns with extensive strikes on Syrian air force, navy, and defense infrastructure, along with an occupation of buffer zone territories.

Recommended -

However, recent shifts on the regional stage have altered the landscape. The withdrawal of Iranian and Hezbollah forces from Syria, combined with a dramatic rapprochement between former U.S. President Donald Trump and al-Sharaa during their meeting in Saudi Arabia, have opened new diplomatic avenues. A senior Israeli official commented, “It is better for us if the Syrian government is close to the United States and Saudi Arabia.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu is reportedly aiming first for an updated security agreement based on the 1974 disengagement accord between the two countries, followed by full normalization of relations. Israel has clearly outlined its red lines in the process: no Turkish military bases on Syrian soil, no return of Iranian forces or Hezbollah, and the demilitarization of southern Syria. Israeli troops are expected to remain in Syrian territory until a new agreement is finalized. Furthermore, Israel has requested that American forces be added to the existing UN peacekeeping contingent on the border.