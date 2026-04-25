Netanyahu to travel to DC for summit with Lebanon's Aoun in May, security situation permitting, i24NEWS understands

The summit will be held only if the security situation in the region would permit Netanyahu to depart Israel

Guy Azriel
Guy Azriel ■ Diplomatic Correspondent, i24NEWS Hebrew Channel ■ 
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Benjamin Netanyahou
Benjamin NetanyahouPrime Minister office

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will likely travel to Washington in about two and a half weeks for a summit with the Lebanese president Aoun during the week that starts on May 11th. 

The summit will be held only if the security situation in the region would permit Netanyahu to depart Israel, i24NEWS understands. 

More to follow 

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