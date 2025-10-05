Ousted Syrian leader Assad reportedly hospitalized in Moscow after suspected poisoning

Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was hospitalized in Moscow last month after reportedly being poisoned while in exile in Russia, according to a New York Post report published Sunday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Assad was admitted to a Moscow hospital on September 20 in critical condition and discharged nine days later after treatment.

The alleged poisoning occurred at a private, heavily guarded villa near Moscow, where Assad had been staying. Despite his deteriorating condition, several visitors are said to have met with him during that time.

The report said it remains unclear whether the poisoning was accidental or intentional. “Only the perpetrator knows whether the goal was to eliminate Assad or embarrass the Russian government,” the Post quoted a source as saying. Russian authorities have not been linked to the incident, according to some accounts.

Assad ruled Syria from 2000 until December 8, 2024, when he fled Damascus shortly before rebel forces seized control of the capital. He is widely regarded as a war criminal for his role in the Syrian civil war, which began in 2011 and left hundreds of thousands dead or injured, including through alleged chemical weapons attacks by Syrian government forces.