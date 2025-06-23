Pahlavi calls for regime change, democratic transition in Iran at Paris press conference

Recommended -

Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi delivered a powerful address on Monday from Paris, calling for an immediate end to the Islamic Republic of Iran and announcing the formation of a unified opposition front to guide the country toward a secular, democratic future.

“This is our Berlin Wall moment,” Pahlavi declared during the press conference, where he condemned Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his regime for dragging Iran into a devastating conflict and decades of repression.

Speaking directly to the Iranian people in both Persian and English, Pahlavi said, “The regime is defeated, teetering on the edge of collapse, and must not be allowed to continue. The time has come to end this ruin and begin a new era for Iran.”

He recounted emotional stories from within Iran, including that of Javad Heydari, a protester killed in 2022, and his sister—now a targeted activist. “These voices represent a nation, embattled but resilient, that is not asking for its freedom. It is fighting for it,” he said.

In a direct message to Khamenei, Pahlavi demanded that he step down and face a fair trial: “Which is more than you have ever given any Iranian,” he stated. He warned that continued Western support for the Islamic Republic would only lead to more bloodshed and instability across the region.

“To the international community: Now is the moment to stand with the Iranian people,” he urged. “Do not repeat the mistakes of the past. Do not throw this regime a lifeline.”

He emphasized that only a secular, democratic Iran could bring lasting peace to the region and halt the Islamic Republic’s pursuit of nuclear weapons. While acknowledging the destruction of key Iranian nuclear sites by U.S. forces in recent days, he stressed that the intent of the regime to pursue nuclear armament remained unchanged.

Pahlavi announced the establishment of a secure communications channel for members of the Iranian military, police, and security forces wishing to defect from the regime and join the opposition movement.

He also revealed two key initiatives:

1.A National Unity Summit to bring together activists, dissidents, and leaders across Iranian society around shared democratic values.

2. The Iran Prosperity Project (IPP), a detailed economic recovery and reconstruction plan to be implemented in phases following regime collapse.

“Our transition and future democracy will be based on three core principles,” he said: “Iran’s territorial integrity, individual liberties and equality for all citizens, and the separation of religion and state.”

Pahlavi affirmed he does not seek political power but is stepping forward to lead this transitional moment “not out of personal interest but as a servant of the Iranian people.”

With emotion and determination, Pahlavi concluded his address by urging unity and resolve among Iranians. “Imagine this new Iran—a free and democratic Iran: living at peace with our neighbors, an engine of growth and opportunity in the region, a beacon of culture, innovation, and pride in the world.”