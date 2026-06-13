Pakistan PM: Finalization of Iran-US deal 'likely expected in the next 24 hours' | LIVE BLOG

Hezbollah drone attacks on northern Israel activate red alert sirens

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Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (left), and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 11, 2026.
Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (left), and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 11, 2026.Pakistan Prime Minister Office via AP

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the United States and Iran have agreed to a framework for a peace deal that would end the months-long conflagration in the Middle East, with a final text of the deal reached.

Pakistan and Lebanon army chiefs meet to discuss cooperation
Pakistan and Lebanon army chiefs meet to discuss cooperation

Pakistan is now preparing for an electronic signing expected within the next 24 hours, followed by technical-level talks next week, Sharif added.

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🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel

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