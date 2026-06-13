Pakistan PM: Finalization of Iran-US deal 'likely expected in the next 24 hours' | LIVE BLOG
Hezbollah drone attacks on northern Israel activate red alert sirens
i24NEWS
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Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the United States and Iran have agreed to a framework for a peace deal that would end the months-long conflagration in the Middle East, with a final text of the deal reached.
Pakistan is now preparing for an electronic signing expected within the next 24 hours, followed by technical-level talks next week, Sharif added.
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🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
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