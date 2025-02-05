Palestinians, Arab countries reject Trump's plan for Gaza

The Palestinian Authority (PA) rejected US President Donald Trump's plans for the Gaza Strip on Wednesay, calling them "a serious violation of international law."

Trump held a press conference on Tuesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reiterating his call for Jordan, Egypt, and other Arab countries to take in Gazans so rebuilding efforts to commence. In addition, Trump said the US would "take over" the Palestinian enclave and claim ownership over it.

The PA reiterated its stance that "peace and stability will not be achieved in the region without the independence of the Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital on the borders of June 4, 1967, based on the two-state solution."

The British news site Middle East Eye reported that Jordan is ready to declare war on Israel if the Palestinians are forcibly expelled to its territories. Informed sources in Jordan and Israel added that the last thing Jordan wants is war, and Amman seeks a peaceful solution, but the Jordanians will close their borders if refugees start crossing into the country." Israel opening up its borders to throw out the Palestinians would be considered a "casus belli."

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II may attend a joint meeting with Trump at the White House.