Per latest Israeli, U.S. assessments, Mojtaba Khamenei is likely controlled by IRGC, i24NEWS told

Per the latest assessment in Jerusalem and Washington, Mojtaba Khamenei is not in charge in Iran.

"Most likely, the Revolutionary Guards control him and he does not control them," a source familiar with the details told i24NEWS.

In Israel and the U.S., it is clarified that at this stage, the assessment is that Mojtaba is injured rather than deceased, and that he is functional. Yet the rule he's capable of exercising in Iran is at best loose and nothing like the iron grip of his late father.

On Friday, the Iranian holiday of Nowruz, there was an expectation that Mojtaba would send a video or voice message - but in the end, only a text message was transmitted, accompanied by several still photos; it is not clear when those were taken.