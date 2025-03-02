PKK declares ceasefire with Turkey after decades of armed struggle

Outlawed Kurdish militants on Saturday declared a ceasefire with Turkey following a landmark call by jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan asking the group to disband and end decades of armed struggle.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who backed the peace initiative, warned Turkey would pursue anti-PKK fight unless the group kept their pledge to disband.

"In order to pave the way for the implementation of (Ocalan's) call for peace and democratic society, we are declaring a ceasefire effective from today," the PKK executive committee said, quoted by the pro-PKK ANF news agency.

It was the first reaction from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) after Ocalan this week called for the dissolution of the group and asked it to lay down its arms.