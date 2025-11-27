Pope Leo embarks on first foreign trip with visit to Turkey

Pope Leo left Italy on Thursday for his first journey abroad as head of the Catholic Church, choosing Turkey as the stage for an inaugural trip expected to focus heavily on Middle East peace efforts and outreach to other Christian traditions.

The United States–born pontiff selected the predominantly Muslim nation for symbolic and historical reasons.

This year marks 1,700 years since an early Church council held in what is now Turkey formulated the Nicene Creed, a foundational statement of faith shared by most Christian denominations around the world.

Leo faces a demanding three-day schedule in the country before continuing on to Lebanon. His appearances will be closely scrutinized, as the visit offers the first opportunity to observe the tone and priorities he sets on the international stage.

The pope is scheduled to arrive in Ankara, where he will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and deliver remarks to foreign diplomats stationed in Turkey.

He will then travel to Istanbul for a series of encounters with Orthodox leaders and representatives of other faiths—meetings aimed at strengthening ties among communities that have long held theological and cultural differences.

The Istanbul leg will also include stops at sites of religious and historical sensitivity, adding diplomatic weight to the trip. After completing his engagements in Turkey, Leo is expected to continue on to Lebanon, where the focus is likely to remain on interfaith coexistence and regional stability.