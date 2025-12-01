Pope Leo: 'Palestinian State is the only solution to conflict'

Pope Leo said on Sunday on his way to Beirut for his first papal tour of the Middle East that the only solution to the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinian people must include a Palestinian state, reaffirming the Vatican's position on the issue.

"We all know that at this time Israel still does not accept that solution, but we see it as the only solution," Leo, the first American pope, told journalists during a press conference held on his flight from Turkey to Lebanon.

"We are also friends with Israel, and we are seeking to be a mediating voice between the two parties that might help them close in on a solution with justice for everyone," added the pope in Italian.

His first papal tour of the Middle East included visits to both Turkey and Lebanon.

On his stop in Lebanon on Sunday, the pope encouraged political leaders to make peace their highest priority.

He arrived in Beirut after a four-day visit to Turkey where he warned that humanity's future was at risk due to the world's high volume of bloody conflicts, condemning violence in the name of religion.