Protests in Jordan: authorities fear Hamas takeover

Tensions are mounting in Jordan as demonstrations continue to rock the capital for the past ten days, with authorities expressing growing concerns over a potential Hamas influence in the country.

What initially began as expressions of solidarity with Gaza in the ongoing conflict have now morphed into displays of strength by Palestinian clans, posing a significant challenge to the Jordanian government's authority.

Former Jordanian Minister of Information, Samih Almaaita, speaking to the Saudi channel AlHadath, has pointed fingers at Khaled Meshaal, the former head of Hamas's political wing, accusing him of stoking unrest among Palestinian clans in Jordan. Almaaita alleges that Hamas is attempting to reestablish itself within the kingdom, a move reminiscent of the organization's expulsion from Jordan in the 1990s.

Almaaita's concerns stem from Meshaal's recent call for Jordanian residents to join the "Flood of Al-Aqsa," referring to attacks on October 7. This call to action has been interpreted by many Jordanian politicians as a blatant attempt by Hamas to instigate chaos within the region.

Despite Jordan's longstanding support for Gaza, Meshaal's call to arms has sparked controversy, with some accusing Hamas of promoting foreign agendas and attempting to manipulate public sentiment in Jordan. Almaaita went as far as suggesting the revocation of citizenship for those inciting unrest, starting with Meshaal himself, who holds Jordanian citizenship.

While the protests ostensibly aim to support Gaza, Jordanian officials fear they are being exploited by Hamas to undermine the government's authority and advance its own interests.