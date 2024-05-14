Qatar PM says Gaza talks at stalemate, cites IDF's Rafah op

Negotiations over a ceasefire in Gaza and the hostage release have reached a stalemate due to Israel's operations in Rafah, said Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Tuesday.

"Especially in the past few weeks, we have seen some momentum building, but unfortunately, things didn't move in the right direction and right now we are in a status of almost a stalemate," noted Sheikh Mohammed at an economic forum in Doha. "Of course, what happened with Rafah sent us backward."

Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash90

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday reported continuing operations in eastern Rafah and on the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing. Meanwhile, the United States President Joe Biden administration believes Israel has amassed enough troops near souther Gaza's Rafah to move forward with a full-scale invasion in the coming days.

Sheikh Mohammed, whose country has mediated heavily between Israel and Hamas throughout the seven-month war, said Qatar would keep working to resolve the situation.

"We make it very clear for everyone: our job is limited to our mediation," he said. "That's what we will do, that what we will continue to do."

Qatari Prime Minister stressed that the fundamental difference between the two parties is over the release of hostages and ending the war.