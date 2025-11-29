Qatar’s Al Thani to visit Beirut Wednesday to meet with Lebanon’s leaders

Lebanon is under growing pressure from both Israel and the United States to more swiftly disarm Hezbollah and other Islamist groups across the country

Ariel Oseran
Ariel Oseran ■ Senior Middle East Correspondent, i24NEWS English Channel ■ 
2 min read
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-ThaniPool via AP/ Andrew Caballero-Reynolds 2019 ©

Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani will visit Beirut on Wednesday to meet with Lebanon’s leaders, Al-Jadeed reported Saturday. 

The visit comes “as part of an effort inseparable from the efforts by Egypt in coordination with Arab countries, foremost among them Saudi Arabia.”

The trip coincides with a sensitive period for the country, ravaged by war and deep economic crisis. 

Lebanon is under growing pressure from both Israel and the United States to more swiftly disarm Hezbollah and other Islamist groups across the country, with Israel increasingly inclined to stop the Shiite militia from rearming and rebuilding its infrastructure. 

Hezbollah was left devastated in the aftermath of a nine-day war last year, that saw Israel take out its command structure and lay waste to a significant proportion of its missile arsenal. 

