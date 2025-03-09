Qatar urges to bring ‘all of Israel’s nuclear facilities’ under UN supervision

At a session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Saturday, Qatar called for all Israeli nuclear facilities to be subjected to the inspection and regulation of the global nuclear body.

Qatar's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and International Organizations in Vienna, Jassim Yacoup Al-Hammadi, also called on Jerusalem to sign the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

While Israel is reported to have up to several hundreds nuclear warheads, it does not acknowledge this officially and is not a signatory to the NPT.

“Hammadi underscored the need for the international community and its institutions to uphold their commitments under resolutions of the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly, the IAEA, and the 1995 Review Conference of the NPT, which called on Israel to subject all its nuclear facilities to IAEA safeguards,” the Qatari statement reads.