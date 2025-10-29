Qatari FM spokesperson promotes suicide bombings, Hamas attacks on Israel

Middle East experts blasted Majed al-Ansari, the Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman and advisor to the authoritarian state’s prime minister, for his alleged endorsement of Palestinian suicide bombings and rocket attacks on Israeli cities prior to his role in government.

In 2024, i24NEWS was the first outlet to report on the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) report outlining al-Ansari’s support for Hamas rocket attacks on Israeli civilians.

Middle East analyst and journalist Eitan Fischberger uncovered on Monday new information about Al-Ansari’s support for Palestinian suicide bombers during the Second Intifada (2000-2005)—the mass Palestinian terrorism campaign against Israel. Al-Ansari also repeatedly blasted US President Donald Trump, without evidence, as “racist.”

The Jewish Insider first reported on Fischberger’s findings. According to one blog post by Al-Ansari, he praised the Second Intifada targeting the “Zionist enemy” and endorsed its “martyrdom operations.” The Jewish Insider noted that “martyrdom operations” is a euphemism for terrorist attacks.

Al-Ansari claimed that Palestinian terrorism from the intifada caused Israel to withdraw from Gaza in 2005.

Fischberger told i24NEWS that “Of course the prime minister should fire Majed al-Ansari, but he won't. His extremism is precisely the reason he was appointed. The prime minister knew who al-Ansari was before appointing him. He was a prominent scholar, commentator and insider in Qatari circles for years. This is not a past indiscretion that disqualifies him. It is the credential that elevated him to those prestigious positions in the first place.”

Fischberger published screenshots of Al-Ansaris alleged pro-terrorism and anti-Trump posts on X.

He continued that “It’s not surprising in the least that Majed al-Ansari praised suicide bombings during the Second Intifada, celebrated rockets being fired at Tel Aviv, and called for the city to burn. None of this is surprising, because it is part and parcel of Qatar’s duplicitous strategy. They talk about peace and mediation out of one side of their mouth, and out of the other they glorify blowing up buses and dream about Tel Aviv in flames.This is their move. It has always been their move.”

Al-Ansari wrote about Palestinian terrorism attacks against the Jewish state that “the Israeli military losses were great, but the most important loss was Tel Aviv’s loss of a large part of its narrative and story of its victimhood in the West, following the spread of images of the brutal aggression throughout the world.”

Al-Ansari endorsed “a celebration of the continued march toward victory in the conflict,” and praised the Palestinian strategy from “resistance with stones and bare chests [to] the launching of 3,000 rockets in ten days toward the entity’s [Israel’s] cities.”

According to Fischberger, “We have seen it before with other Qatari officials, including the current defense minister [Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani] who once tweeted ‘We are all Hamas” and later deleted it after I uncovered it.”

Yigal Carmon, the founder and president of MEMRI, told i24NEWS Al-Ansari “serves extremely well those who struggle to expose the hypocrisy of Qatar.”

Carmon, a leading expert on Qatar, has long argued that “Qatar is Hamas and Hamas is Qatar.”

Dr. Ariel Admoni, Qatar's expert at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS), told i24NEWS “The Qatari regime was well aware of the officials it appointed. The deliberate concealment of the records of officials before their appointments, such as in the case of Al Ansari and the Qatari Minister of Defense, shows that Qatar's senior leadership sought to project a respectable façade and allow a plausible denial for foreign diplomats, government officials, and research institutes while they engaged with figures like Al Ansari. Therefore, unfortunately, no change is expected regarding his continuation in the role, despite his support for terrorism.”

Al-Ansari wrote during President Trump’s first campaign, in 2015, that “We call on the board of directors of Qatar Airways to cut ties with Trump and his racist empire.” He also complained that the Qatar Airways head “brags about his friendship with this racist.”

Jewish Insider noted that the blog and X posts were written when Al-Ansari was in charge of the Qatar International Academy for Security Studies. Al-Ansari’s” blog was deleted after Jewish Insider sent a request for comment about the matter to the Qatari Embassy, which the embassy did not respond to,” wrote the outlet.

Separately but related, Hamad Al-Muftah, Qatar’s deputy chief of mission in Washington, who is feverishly attacking Qatari opponents on X, is embroiled in an alleged antisemitism scandal.

He accused Wall Street Journal editorial board member Elliot Kaufman of accepting money from the Israeli government because Kaufman criticized Al-Muftah’s defense of a Harvard University fellow Abdulkhaleq Abdulla who glorified the Hamas massacre of more than 1,200 people, including over 40 Americans on 10/7. Al-Muftah has not withdrawn his defense of Abdulla’s pro-Hamas X post.

Al-Muftah wrote about Abdulla that “Unlike many, he is a credible scholar who cares about peace in the Middle East and the prosperity of its people from all religions Where you care about and promote genocide and spreading hate and fake news and propaganda.”

Carmon told i24NEWS about Al-Muftah’s rhetoric that “This is the standard practice for all antisemites, when they do not have a substantive answer they resort to: The Jews are funding him. In the meantime, Qatar is the one funding everybody."

Qatar’s ambassador to the US, Meshal Bin Hamad Al-Than, as well Qatari officials from the embassy and its foreign ministry in Doha refused to answer i24NEWS press queries.

Al-Muftah did not respond to i24NEWS press queries.

Knesset members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party seek to pass legislation designating Qatar as a “terror-supporting state.” After the military strike in Doha, Netanyahu declared, “I say to Qatar, and all nations who harbor terrorists, you either expel them or you bring them to justice. Because if you don’t, we will.”

An i24NEWS press query sent to the US State Department was not immediately answered. The American government shutdown is affecting the processing of press queries.