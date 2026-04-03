A second U.S. Air Force fighter jet was shot down on Friday in the Iran war, officials told the New York Times. Its pilot was "safely rescued," the report quoted them as saying.

After Iran struck down a F-15E fighter jet, an A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft as part of the search and rescue mission also was struck by Iranian fire.

The A-10 made it to Kuwaiti air space, where the pilot ejected and the aircraft crashed, NBC News reported citing a U.S. official, who underlined that the pilot is safe.

Additionally, Iran also hit two UH 60 Blackhawk helicopters involved in the search and rescue, causing minor injuries to crew but failing to down the helicopters. All crew were safe, according to the NBC report.

The incidents come some 48 hours after President Donald Trump claimed that the goal of the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran were nearing completion, and the American military was close to "finishing the job."