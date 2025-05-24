Report: Deal to free Israeli academic held in Iraq to be secured shortly

Progress has been registered in the efforts to secure the release of Elizabeth Tsurkov, an Israeli academic held captive in Iraq, Arab media reportred Saturday.

Iraqi channel Al-Rabiaa cited unnamed sources as saying a U.S.-brokered deal that would see Tsurkov's release could be agreed within 10 days.

i24NEWS

A scholar of the Middle East, Tsurkov, 38, is an Israeli and Russian double citizen. She was seized in Baghdad on March 26, 2023, during a research trip. It is understood she's held by the pro-Iranian militia Kata'ib Hezbollah.

She used her Russian passport to enter Iraq.

The U.S. administration of President Donald Trump has significantly stepped up the efforts to release Tsurkov.

Earlier this year Trump’s special envoy on hostages Adam Boehler blasted what he described as Iraq's foot-dragging and false promises.