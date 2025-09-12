Report: Doha strike was carried out after Mossad ruled out ground operation

Recommended -

The Israeli strike targeting Hamas leadership in Doha was carried out after Mossad, the Israeli spy agency, ruled out a plan of a ground operation whereby its agents would assassinate the Hamas kingpins ensconced in Qatar, the Washington Post reported Friday.

The report, which cited two unnamed Israeli sources familiar with the matter, said that the agency objected to the operation on several grounds, including its timing, the fact that Qatar was a U.S. ally and the fact that the terror chiefs were mulling a proposal from President Donald Trump to release Israeli hostages in exchange for a ceasefire.

The Mossad’s misgivings prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to opt for an airstrike on the Hamas compound in the Qatari capital, deploying 15 fighter jets that launched 10 missiles from afar.

While there was no official confirmation from Israel, it is estimated that the operation had a limited success, killing some Hamas operatives and their relatives yet not the acting leader Khalil al-Hayya.

“This time, Mossad was unwilling to do it on the ground,” one of the sources was quoted in the report as saying, while the other posted the question regarding the operation's timing.

“We can get them in one, two, or four years from now, and the Mossad knows how to do it. Why do it now?”