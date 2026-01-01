Report: Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey give Hezbollah ultimatum to disarm

Regional pressure on Hezbollah is intensifying, as Egypt, Qatar and Turkey have reportedly issued a stark ultimatum to the group to relinquish its weapons and transfer them to the Lebanese state.

According to a report by the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, citing Lebanese ministerial sources, the three countries warned Hezbollah that disarmament could help Lebanon avoid a potential Israeli military strike and prevent deeper internal divisions between the group and the broader Lebanese public.

The message was framed as a last opportunity to de-escalate at a moment of heightened regional tension.

The warning coincides with growing signals of U.S. backing for Israeli action. Multiple media reports indicate that U.S. President Donald Trump has authorized Israel to act against Hezbollah if it deems military intervention unavoidable. During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week, Trump reportedly said that if the Lebanese Armed Forces fail to disarm Hezbollah, Washington would support an Israeli operation.

Trump also reiterated his longstanding position that Hezbollah must be fully disarmed, according to sources familiar with the talks.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said last month that Beirut aims to complete the disarmament of Hezbollah forces south of the Litani River by the end of the year. That step is a central Israeli demand tied to the ceasefire arrangements along Israel’s northern border.