Report: Faced with losing QME, Israel wants Trump to condition sale of F-35s to Saudi on normalization

Israel does not object to Saudi Arabia's bid to buy F-35 jets from the United States, yet wishes that President Donald Trump condition the sale on the normalization of ties between Riyadh and Jerusalem, Axios reported on Saturday.

Should the deal go through, the reasoning goes, Israel would lose its all-important qualitative military edge (QME), a long-standing security doctrine guaranteeing the Jewish state's survival in a largely hostile region.

The report comes two days before Trump's White House meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with the two leaders expected to ink economic and defense deals.

The report also appears to dovetail with Trump's own oft-stated hope that Saudi Arabia would "very soon" join other Muslim countries that signed the Abraham Accords normalizing ties with Israel.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia could shake up the political and security landscape in the Middle East, potentially strengthening U.S. influence in the region.

Last week the New York Times reported that the Pentagon raised concerns over the potential deal, warning that China could acquire the aircraft's technology if the sale proceeds.