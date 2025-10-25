Report: Hamas terrorists freed under ceasefire deal luxuriating in a 5-star Cairo resort

Upward of 150 convicted Hamas terrorists released by Israel in exchange for hostages under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal are staying in a luxury hotel in Cairo alongside unsuspecting Western tourists, the Daily Mail reported Saturday.

The group was among some 250 prisoners serving life sentences for deadly attacks against Israelis. Israel agreed to the swap to secure the return of the last 20 living hostages. The move was met with some opposition in Israel, including from those whose loved one were murdered by the terrorists.

The Daily Mail reported that 154 of the released terrorists are staying at the five-star Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Hotel, whose guests are booking rooms without being forewarned that convicted terrorists are also staying on the premises.