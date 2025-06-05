Report: Houthis shattered perceived US naval supremacy

The Wall Street Journal published a detailed article Thursday morning on how the Houthis in Yemen managed to bring the US military to heel, causing them heavy economic costs and significant damage to their equipment, despite the destructive power of the operation against the Iran-backed group.

The United States was reportedly surprised by the military capabilities of the Yemeni group, which were perceived as weak, against the US Navy, considered the strongest in the world.

American euphoria tripped up the US

US forces now regard the Houthis as an enemy that has proven surprisingly tough and resilient, and that has put the military in its most intense maritime battles since World War II, despite "fighting from primitive quarters and caves in one of the world’s poorest countries," the report said.

Economic cost and losses

The Houthis, who enjoy an array of cheap missile and drone technology from Iran, fired ballistic missiles against ships, and managed to repeatedly renew their method of deploying their weapons. The United States, on the other hand, is developing new ways to intercept the latest drones and missiles, but still relies heavily on expensive defense systems. Some 30 vessels are said to have participated in combat operations in the Red Sea from late 2023 until this year, about 10 percent of the entire active US Navy fleet. An American source said that during this period, the United States rained ammunition worth at least $1.5 billion on the Houthis.

The goal that was not achieved

The US Navy succeeded in destroying a significant part of the Houthis' weapons arsenal, but it did not achieve the strategic goal of restoring ship passage through the Red Sea, and the Houthis continue to pose a threat to Israel by sending missiles regularly.

Last May, US President Donald Trump declared that the Houthis "just don't want to fight, and we will honor that and we will stop the bombings, and they have capitulated." Israel was not updated in advance about Trump's statement on the Houthis. During an airstrike that Israel carried out that day, the Trump administration government reportedly provided a support system to help if anything went wrong.