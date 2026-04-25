A megayacht believed to be owned by one of Russia's wealthiest oligarchs passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, according to reports citing tracking data.

The Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, was shut down by Iran amid the war against Israel and the U.S., while President Donald Trump ordered to block Iran's oil exports.

The Nord, a 142-meter yacht understood to be one of the world’s largest, departed from the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai on Friday before sailing through the waterway, according to data from maritime intelligence provider MarineTraffic. It is bound for Muscat, Oman, data shows.

The Nord's owner is Alexey Mordashov, the majority shareholder and CEO of Severstal, Russia's steel and mining giant.

The yacht has reportedly taken the route passing by Iran’s Larak Island, understood to be a route used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to control access to the strait.

Mordashov, who is believed to have close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was sanctioned by the U.S., U.K. and the European Union after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.