Released Palestinian prisoners amassed millions during incarceration

A new report by Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reveals that at least 160 Palestinian prisoners recently freed under the latest hostage deal accumulated significant wealth while in Israeli prisons, receiving regular stipends from the Palestinian Authority (PA) throughout their incarceration.

According to PMW, these inmates, many convicted of deadly attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers, received monthly payments that increased based on the length of their sentences.

Under the PA’s long-standing policy, prisoners serving less than three years receive approximately 1,400 shekels per month, while those serving more than 30 years can receive up to 12,000 shekels monthly.

These payments reportedly continue even for those convicted of murder.

Among those who left prison with substantial sums are Mahmoud Issa, convicted of the 1992 kidnapping and murder of Israeli police sergeant Nissim Toledano, who accumulated nearly 1.95 million shekels during more than 35 years in prison. Brothers Muhammad and Abed Shamasna, convicted of multiple murders, were released after 33 years with approximately 1.83 million shekels each.

In total, around 250 prisoners convicted of terrorism-related offenses were released as part of the recent exchange deal, along with roughly 1,700 Gazans detained during Israeli military operations following the October 7 attacks.

In February 2024, PA President Mahmoud Abbas signed a decree revising financial aid procedures for the families of prisoners and so-called “martyrs.” Although framed as an administrative update, the reform did not end the practice of providing stipends to individuals convicted of terrorist acts, a policy that continues to draw strong condemnation from Israel and several Western governments, which view it as a financial incentive for terrorism.