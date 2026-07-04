Report: US-Iran talks set for Pakistan on July 11, with sanctions, nuclear issues on agenda | LIVE BLOG
According to Al Arabiya, the talks will also cover Iranian assets frozen abroad, while Tehran’s delegation is to be named after Khamenei’s funeral ceremonies
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
The next round of US-Iran negotiations is set to take place in Pakistan on July 11, in what would mark the latest attempt to resume diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran, according to Al Arabiya.
The Saudi-owned outlet reported that the talks are expected to focus on sanctions, Iranian funds frozen abroad and nuclear issues. The composition of Iran’s delegation will be determined after the conclusion of funeral ceremonies for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, it said.
This article received 0 comments