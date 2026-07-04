Report: US-Iran talks set for Pakistan on July 11, with sanctions, nuclear issues on agenda | LIVE BLOG

According to Al Arabiya, the talks will also cover Iranian assets frozen abroad, while Tehran’s delegation is to be named after Khamenei’s funeral ceremonies

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Delegation staff members meet in the lobby on the first day of a quadrilateral meeting between the U.S., Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar at the Buergenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, near Stansstad, Switzerland, Sunday, June 21, 2026
Delegation staff members meet in the lobby on the first day of a quadrilateral meeting between the U.S., Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar at the Buergenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, near Stansstad, Switzerland, Sunday, June 21, 2026Nathan Howard/Pool Photo via AP

The next round of US-Iran negotiations is set to take place in Pakistan on July 11, in what would mark the latest attempt to resume diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran, according to Al Arabiya.

Doha talks wrap up
Doha talks wrap up

The Saudi-owned outlet reported that the talks are expected to focus on sanctions, Iranian funds frozen abroad and nuclear issues. The composition of Iran’s delegation will be determined after the conclusion of funeral ceremonies for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, it said.

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