Reports: Drone strike hits weapons convoy crossing from Iraq to Syria
Reports in Arabic media alleged Israel was behind the attack
Blasts attributed to a drone strike were reported late on Friday in Syria, near the country's border with Iraq. It is understood the strike targeted a military compound and a weapons convoy.
