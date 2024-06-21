Reports: Drone strike hits weapons convoy crossing from Iraq to Syria

Reports in Arabic media alleged Israel was behind the attack

Syrian security forces and civil defense workers gather next of a building that was destroyed by alleged Israeli airstrikes in Homs, Syria
Syrian security forces and civil defense workers gather next of a building that was destroyed by alleged Israeli airstrikes in Homs, Syria

Blasts attributed to a drone strike were reported late on Friday in Syria, near the country's border with Iraq. It is understood the strike targeted a military compound and a weapons convoy.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1804252552566886477

