Reza Pahlavi: Iran plays central role in perpetuating Middle East conflicts

Reza Pahlavi, the crown prince and eldest son of Iran's former Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, recently sat down for an interview with i24NEWS, reiterating his impassioned plea for global solidarity in overthrowing the oppressive Iranian regime.

In his discussion with i24NEWS consultant Christian Malard, Pahlavi emphasized Iran's central role in perpetuating regional conflicts, describing the Iranian people as forsaken and left to grapple alone with a tyrannical regime.

Pahlavi minced no words in condemning the regime's support for militant factions like Hamas, citing the recent bloodshed on October 7th as emblematic of Iran's disruptive interventions in the Middle East. He criticized the regime's manipulation of regional tensions, echoing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's rhetoric of perpetual hostility.

Expressing deep skepticism towards Western overtures for diplomacy with Iran, Pahlavi dismissed hopes of reforming the regime, likening it to an unchangeable wolf.

He asserted, "We cannot turn a wolf into a sheep," arguing that Western appeasement strategies were futile. Instead, he called for a resolute global effort aimed at regime change, urging Western powers to adopt a tougher stance towards Tehran.