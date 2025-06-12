Rima Hassan returns to France after detention in Israel

French-Palestinian lawyer and Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Rima Hassan has returned to France after spending three days in detention in Israel.

Her flight landed at Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle Airport on Thursday evening, according to her entourage.

Hassan was detained following the interception of the sailboat Madleen, part of the “Freedom Flotilla” initiative attempting to reach Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid and protest the Israeli blockade.

The vessel was diverted by Israeli authorities before reaching the Gazan coast.

The Madleen was carrying 12 international activists from France, Germany, Brazil, Turkey, Sweden, and the Netherlands. Among them was environmental activist Greta Thunberg and LFI MEP Rima Hassan.

Following her detention, Hassan was held in solitary confinement near the central Israeli town of Ramla. Her team reported that she began a hunger strike on Wednesday evening to protest the conditions of her imprisonment and the interception of the aid mission.

Israel’s Ambassador to France, Joshua L. Zarka, stated that the activists were held under a status comparable to the French OQTF (obligation to leave French territory), suggesting imminent deportation. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot praised the diplomatic response, thanking French consular agents for their “admirable mobilization” despite what he called "harassment and defamation."

This is not the first time Hassan has faced resistance from Israeli authorities. In February 2025, she was denied entry at Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport during an official EU Parliament mission. Officials cited her pro-Palestinian activism and support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.