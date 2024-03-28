Russia says its warships enter Red Sea amid Houthi attacks

Russia's Pacific Fleet crossed the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and entered the Red Sea, the Eastern Military District for the Pacific Fleet reported, according to the state-controlled TASS.

“A detachment of Pacific Fleet warships, consisting of the missile cruiser 'Varyag' and the frigate 'Marshal Shaposhnikov,' crossed the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and entered the Red Sea,” read the statement.

Before entering the Red Sea, the ships passed through the Gulf of Aden, "where they practiced a series of shipboard exercises on various scenarios of the actions of a mock enemy," said TASS. According to the report, the warships are continuing with their "tasks as part of a long-distance sea voyage."

The report comes as the Iran-backed Houthis carry on with the hostilities and the U.S.-led coalition continues its campaign against the Yemen-based group. Most recently, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported overnight destroying four long-range unmanned aerial systems launched by Houthis.

Earlier in March, the group promised not to target Russian and Chinese ships in the region.