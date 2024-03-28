Russia says its warships enter Red Sea amid Houthi attacks
The statement comes after Houthis reportedly promised not to target Russian and Chinese vessels
Russia's Pacific Fleet crossed the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and entered the Red Sea, the Eastern Military District for the Pacific Fleet reported, according to the state-controlled TASS.
“A detachment of Pacific Fleet warships, consisting of the missile cruiser 'Varyag' and the frigate 'Marshal Shaposhnikov,' crossed the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and entered the Red Sea,” read the statement.
Before entering the Red Sea, the ships passed through the Gulf of Aden, "where they practiced a series of shipboard exercises on various scenarios of the actions of a mock enemy," said TASS. According to the report, the warships are continuing with their "tasks as part of a long-distance sea voyage."
The report comes as the Iran-backed Houthis carry on with the hostilities and the U.S.-led coalition continues its campaign against the Yemen-based group. Most recently, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported overnight destroying four long-range unmanned aerial systems launched by Houthis.
Earlier in March, the group promised not to target Russian and Chinese ships in the region.
