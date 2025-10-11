Safe belonging to a Jewish merchant unearthed in Yemen's Aden

A safe apparently belonging to a Jewish merchant was unearthed in the course of restoration work in Yemen's Aden Governorate, i24NEWS learned.

The discovery was made beneath the Al-Najm Pharmacy in Aden’s Crater area during restoration work that began two days ago. The pharmacy was owned by an Adeni resident of Persian origin named Nosheer Tangri, who left Aden after the war in 2015 and never returned. The pharmacy had been closed since his departure.

As the pharmacy was being renovated, workers discovered the safe and informed local authorities.

According to a source in the Aden local authority, the extraction process is still ongoing, with the participation of members from the Antiquities Authority who arrived at the site immediately after receiving the report.

It is believed that the safe belonged to a Jewish merchant who owned the building before it was transferred to Tangri. The nature or historical value of its contents remains unknown.

Sources confirmed that the digging and extraction work is being carried out with extreme caution to avoid any damage to the safe or its possible contents.

For millennia, Yemen was home to an ancient Jewish community, including in Aden, yet today the war-ravaged country has one known Jewish resident. The biggest exodus of Yemenite Jews took place soon after the establishment of the state of Israel through a secret airlift of some 50,000 people known as Operation Magic Carpet in 1949-50. It was preceded by anti-Jewish riots in December 1947 in Aden that claimed the lives of 82 Jews.

More recently, the Houthis, an antisemitic jihadist movement that wrenched control of large swaths of the country from its internationally recognized government, precipitated the departure of all of Yemen's remaining Jews but one, a 38-year-old man named Levi Marhabi, who's been held in a Houthi prison since 2016.