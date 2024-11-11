Saudi Arabia calls for international mobilization to end war in Gaza

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan outlined the urgent need for international action to halt the ongoing conflict in Gaza during a press conference held on the sidelines of the Riyadh summit.

Emphasizing that “stopping the war is our top priority,” he announced plans for a diplomatic offensive in the coming days and weeks to ensure that the international community no longer tolerates what he described as Israel's crimes.

Bin Farhan expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis affecting Palestinians, stating, “We cannot tolerate hundreds of thousands of Palestinians suffering daily from hunger, fear, and exodus.” He stressed that the establishment of a Palestinian state is a fundamental requirement for achieving lasting peace in the region.

Criticizing what he referred to as the “negligence of the international community,” the Saudi Foreign Minister reaffirmed support for the Palestinian Authority. He characterized it as the only entity capable of managing the situation in the West Bank and Gaza. He called for protective measures against Israeli actions that aim to weaken the Palestinian Authority’s capacity to govern effectively.