Saudi Arabia cracksdown on online defamation of Israel - report

Saudi authorities have initiated a series of arrests targeting individuals who have been inciting against Israel on various social networking sites

i24NEWS
3 min read
FILE - Saudi Arabia's flag waving in the wind.
FILE - Saudi Arabia's flag waving in the wind.AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

Saudi Arabia has launched a crackdown on its citizens who have been engaging in online attacks against Israel and showing solidarity with Hamas on social media platforms during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

According to Bloomberg, Saudi authorities have initiated a series of arrests targeting individuals who have been inciting against Israel on various social networking sites.

Video poster

This recent move by the kingdom indicates a shift towards potential normalization of relations with Israel, contingent upon Israel's commitment to supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state.

While arrests for online expressions are not uncommon in Saudi Arabia, the scale and focus of the current wave of arrests stand out. 

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)

The Saudi authorities are reportedly intensifying efforts to curb incitement against Israel as they express concerns about potential domestic unrest fueled by anti-Israel sentiments amid discussions about normalization.

American officials have suggested that these Saudi actions are linked to broader negotiations between Riyadh and Washington

Saudi Press Agency
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.Saudi Press Agency

These discussions reportedly involve the formation of a defense alliance and potentially granting approval for Saudi Arabia to develop a civilian nuclear program, with normalization with Israel being a key component of these negotiations.

This article received 0 comments