Saudi Arabia has launched a crackdown on its citizens who have been engaging in online attacks against Israel and showing solidarity with Hamas on social media platforms during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

According to Bloomberg, Saudi authorities have initiated a series of arrests targeting individuals who have been inciting against Israel on various social networking sites.

This recent move by the kingdom indicates a shift towards potential normalization of relations with Israel, contingent upon Israel's commitment to supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state.

While arrests for online expressions are not uncommon in Saudi Arabia, the scale and focus of the current wave of arrests stand out.

The Saudi authorities are reportedly intensifying efforts to curb incitement against Israel as they express concerns about potential domestic unrest fueled by anti-Israel sentiments amid discussions about normalization.

American officials have suggested that these Saudi actions are linked to broader negotiations between Riyadh and Washington.

These discussions reportedly involve the formation of a defense alliance and potentially granting approval for Saudi Arabia to develop a civilian nuclear program, with normalization with Israel being a key component of these negotiations.