Saudi Arabia publicly acknowledges role in defending Israel against Iranian attack

Saudi Arabia has publicly acknowledged its involvement in aiding the newly formed regional military coalition in defending Israel against an Iranian attack.

The statement referenced a report by KAN News detailing Saudi Arabia's participation in the joint military defensive operation, which successfully thwarted an Iranian assault on Israel.

According to the report, 99 percent of the Iranian drones and missiles were intercepted and neutralized before reaching their intended targets. Notably, many of these hostile projectiles had traversed Jordanian and Saudi airspace en route to Israel.

While Jordan had openly disclosed its role in the defensive maneuver, Saudi Arabia's acknowledgment came in the form of a summary on its official website, citing insights from a source within the Saudi royal family. The post subtly hinted at Saudi Arabia's involvement in intercepting suspicious entities in its airspace, highlighting the kingdom's proactive stance in safeguarding regional stability.

AP Photo/Tomer Neuberg

The report on the royal family's website quoted an official condemning Iran's aggressive actions and attributing them to the regime's support for terrorism. The official underscored the urgency of curbing Iran's destabilizing influence, emphasizing the need for global action against Tehran's belligerent activities.

The revelation of Saudi Arabia's assistance in defending Israel comes amidst a backdrop of escalating tensions in the region and intensified diplomatic efforts to counter Iranian aggression.

Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP

In the weeks preceding Hamas's October 7 attack, the United States had engaged in extensive diplomatic initiatives aimed at reaching a normalization agreement between Jerusalem and Riyadh.

While Hamas's attack derailed some of these diplomatic efforts, it did not hinder the collaboration between Western powers and their Arab partners, including Saudi Arabia, in confronting shared security threats.