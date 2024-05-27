Saudi FM: Concern over Israeli rejection of two-state solution

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan expressed deep concern over Israel's refusal to accept a two-state resolution to its conflict with the Palestinians during a press conference in Brussels on Sunday.

The Minister commended the recent unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood by three European countries — Norway, Ireland, and Spain — highlighting its significance in reinvigorating the two-state solution.

"I firmly believe that a two-state solution with the establishment of a credible Palestinian State serves the interest of the Palestinians and delivers their right to self-determination," Prince Faisal stated.

Addressing concerns about Israel's position, Prince Faisal remarked, "The fact that the current government in Israel doesn't realize that is a matter of extreme concern." He urged for efforts to advance the two-state solution independently of Israel's stance.

The press conference, held on the sidelines of events on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict hosted by Brussels, saw participation from European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Bathe Eide.

Johanna Geron, Pool photo via AP

Borrell echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that the two-state solution is essential for the long-term security and prosperity of Israel and Palestine.

While the Israeli government has opposed unilateral Palestinian statehood, citing concerns about legitimizing terror activities, Prince Faisal stressed the importance of international support for the two-state solution. He urged others to follow suit in recognizing Palestinian statehood to bolster efforts for peace and security in the region.

AP Photo/Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP

The current Israeli government, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has maintained a firm stance against Palestinian statehood since assuming office in late 2022.