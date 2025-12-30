Saudi-led coalition strikes ships in Mukalla; Yemen orders UAE forces to leave

The Saudi Arabia–led military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government carried out a “limited” airstrike early Tuesday against two vessels docked at the port of Mukalla in southeastern Yemen, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

SPA reported that the operation followed an earlier warning urging civilians to leave the Mukalla area in anticipation of military action.

The coalition said the two ships had delivered a large shipment of weapons and armored vehicles to the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a UAE-backed separatist group.

Coalition spokesperson Brigadier General Turki al-Malki said Yemeni forces detected the arrival of the vessels without official authorization.

He added that the ships had switched off their geolocation tracking systems prior to docking, raising suspicions about their mission.

According to SPA, the coalition viewed the arms shipment as a serious threat to Yemen’s security and stability, citing the “danger and escalation” posed by such deliveries. Al-Malki stressed the coalition’s determination to prevent any external military support from reaching Yemeni factions without coordination with the internationally recognized government and its allies.

“This operation aims to ensure the success of the coalition’s efforts to restore security and stability and to prevent the expansion of the conflict,” al-Malki said, emphasizing the need to preserve calm in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra.

Following the airstrike, Yemen’s President and head of the Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad al-Alimi, announced a series of sweeping measures against the United Arab Emirates. Al-Alimi declared the cancellation of the joint defense agreement with the UAE, the imposition of an air blockade over Yemen, and ordered all UAE forces to leave the country within 24 hours.

The Saudi-backed president said the decision was taken after confirmation that the ships struck by coalition forces were carrying weapons sent from the UAE. He described the shipment as “an escalatory step against the security and stability of Hadhramaut and Mahra.”

“The UAE’s role has become directed against Yemenis and openly supports rebellion and internal strife, which threatens our national cohesion,” al-Alimi said. He also announced the declaration of a nationwide state of emergency for a period of 90 days.

Earlier, SPA had reported statements by al-Malki reaffirming the coalition’s intention to protect civilians from what it described as violations by armed groups affiliated with the STC. These remarks came after the STC refused to withdraw from areas it recently seized in Hadramout and Al-Mahra.

In early December, the STC consolidated its control over several southern regions, including forcing pro-government coalition forces out of Aden. According to Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, the separatist movement now controls approximately 52 percent of Yemeni territory. Iran-backed Houthi forces reportedly hold nearly 33 percent, while areas under the authority of the internationally recognized government account for around 10 percent.