Shipping vessel targeted by Houthis near Yemen's Hodeidah - report

British maritime security firm Ambrey and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an incident near Yemen’s Hodeidah, where Houthi rebels have been actively targeting shipping lanes.

According to Ambrey, the vessel was reportedly targeted approximately 80 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah. However, UKMTO's report places the incident 65 nautical miles west of Hodeidah.

Ambrey confirmed that the crew aboard the targeted vessel is safe. Despite this assurance, the incident underscores the persistent threat posed by Houthi attacks on maritime vessels operating in the Red Sea.

The Houthi rebels, aligned with Iran, have been conducting attacks on shipping lanes as part of their show of solidarity with Palestinians during the Gaza conflict.

These attacks have not only disrupted global shipping but have also raised concerns about the potential escalation of the conflict and its implications for regional stability.

In response to the ongoing attacks, the United States and Britain have conducted strikes against Houthi targets.