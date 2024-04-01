Near the Iranian embassy in Damascus, six individuals reportedly lost their lives in what Syrian media describe as an alleged Israeli airstrike today.

The strike targeted a building adjacent to the Iranian embassy in the Mezzeh area municipality of Damascus.

Initial reports citing Iranian media say senior IRGC official Mohammad Reza Zahedi was killed in the alleged Israeli strike.

The strike occurred during a meeting involving senior regional figures, adding a layer of complexity to the incident. New images released by Syrian media outlets depict the aftermath of the airstrike, revealing significant damage to the targeted building and its surroundings.

Reuters cites Iran’s SSN news website, which alleges that the Israeli airstrike specifically targeted Iran’s consulate and ambassador’s residence in Damascus.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1774812324496363520 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Of particular concern is the proximity of the strike to the Canadian embassy, which is reportedly located just one building away on the same street. While there have been no reports of casualties or damage to the Canadian embassy, the incident highlights the potential risks faced by diplomatic missions operating in conflict zones.