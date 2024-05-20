Six pro-Iran fighters killed in Israeli strikes in Syria - report

At least six pro-Iran fighters were killed on Monday in Israeli airstrikes in Syria near the Lebanese border, as reported by Al Arabiya and confirmed by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The strikes targeted two positions of pro-Iran groups in the Homs region, including a Hezbollah site in the Qusayr area.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that the Israeli strikes focused on positions associated with pro-Iran groups, with significant impact in the Hezbollah-controlled Qusayr area.

"Six Iran-backed fighters were killed," the Observatory reported, though it did not specify the nationalities of those killed.

There has been no official comment from Israel regarding the strikes.

According to Al Mayadeen, the strike in Al-Qusayr was aimed at a weapons shipment destined for Hezbollah, Lebanon’s powerful Shiite militant group. This follows a pattern of Israeli operations targeting arms transfers and military infrastructure linked to Iran and its proxies in Syria.

Earlier reports from Sky News indicated that an alleged Israeli strike in southern Lebanon resulted in the deaths of six individuals.

Additionally, a Syrian source claimed that an Israeli drone struck a truck in Homs, Syria, leaving one person dead and five injured. This drone strike reportedly targeted two locations in the Homs area.