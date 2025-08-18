Source to i24NEWS: 'Intense discussions' between Hamas and mediators as Qatari PM arrives in Egypt

Recommended -

A source familiar with the details of ongoing negotiations to implement a ceasefire in Gaza told i24NEWS that the Qatari Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, will arrive in Egypt on Monday for talks regarding the hostage deal. The source added that there are currently "intense discussions" in Egypt between the Hamas delegation and the mediators.

Additionally, Al Arabiya and Al Hadath reported that mediators in the ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip have submitted a new proposal to Hamas aimed at resuming negotiations. According to the reports, sources have confirmed that representatives from Egypt and Qatar presented the militant Palestinian group with the new proposal in the presence of several other Palestinian factions.

The sources shared with the news sites that the leaders then asked Hamas to prepare a response to the proposal "within the coming hours."

This comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted during an interview with i24NEWS that he would not accept any partial deals, emphasizing that he seeks a comprehensive deal with Israeli conditions related to the disarmament of Hamas and other Palestinian factions.