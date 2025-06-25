Steve Witkoff hints at 'big announcements' on more countries entering Abraham Accords

Recommended -

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff hinted that the Trump administration would have "big announcements on countries that are coming into the Abraham Accords," according to an interview on CNBC.

In addition, Witkoff said he was hopeful there would be a peace agreement with Iran, and that "Iran is ready."

This comes in the wake of a 12-day war between Israel and Iran, during which the IDF and Mossad destroyed much of Iran's ballistic missile array and nuclear facilities. The US also took part before pushing for a ceasefire, striking the Fordow facility and other nuclear sites in Natanz and Isfahan.