A devastating suicide bombing during Sunday mass at Mar Elias Church, on the outskirts of Damascus, has left at least 30 people dead and dozens more injured, according to Syrian media reports.

Eyewitnesses say the attacker stormed the church, opened fire on worshippers, and then detonated himself inside the building.

Journalist Atta Farhat, reporting from the Golan Heights, described the scene as a “massacre,” and warned that the attack reflects a growing pattern of extremist violence linked to the current Syrian leadership.

“The explosion occurred in Mar Elias Church after a suicide bomber entered, opened fire, and then blew himself up in the middle of the mass,” Farhat said. “This extremist attack stems from the radical religious movement that gained ground with Shar’s rise to power.”

Farhat accused the Shar' government of complicity, claiming that extremist groups not only emerged alongside Shar’s leadership but helped support it. “These groups, which Shar’ claims he cannot control, came with him—and now they’re terrorizing Christian neighborhoods, urging conversions to Islam.”

He also noted a disturbing trend: in some provinces, stickers have been placed on church doors demanding Christians either leave Syria or pay the jizya—a historical tax imposed on non-Muslims under Islamic rule.

“Today, Christians in Syria are paying a heavy price—in blood,” Farhat said.