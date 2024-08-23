Syria: Airstrikes target Hezbollah site near Homs

Syria media attributes the attack to the Israeli airforce

A plume of smoke rising following an alleged Israeli strike in Homs
A plume of smoke rising following an alleged Israeli strike in Homs

