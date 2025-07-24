Syria and Saudi Arabia sign $6 billion in economic deals

Recommended -

Syria is set to sign 44 economic cooperation agreements with Saudi Arabia, valued at nearly $6 billion, Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Moustafa announced Wednesday.

The deals were unveiled during a Syrian-Saudi investment forum in Damascus, attended by a major delegation of Saudi business leaders.

The agreements span critical sectors including infrastructure, energy, agriculture, telecommunications, and tourism. Al-Moustafa called the deals a "major turning point" in bilateral relations and a significant step toward Syria’s post-war reconstruction.

This marks a sharp shift in ties between the two nations, which were severed in 2012 after Saudi Arabia denounced the Assad regime’s violent response to protests and backed opposition factions.

The rapprochement follows Syria’s readmission to the Arab League in 2023, with Riyadh playing a key role in its reintegration into the regional fold.